Have your say on street naming and numbering in South Lakeland

The document is intended to update and consolidate the authority’s current guidance and help the public, Parish Councils and property developers follow the principles of good addressing.

The policy will be used to assist the council in determining appropriate street names and property numbers or, in rural areas, names, that will not have the potential to cause ambiguity, misunderstanding or confusion.

Coun Philip Dixon, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Locality Services, said: "South Lakeland District Council has a statutory duty to provide every property in the area with an individual, authoritative address, name roads and allocate house numbers, or approve names for new properties.

Residents, developers, town and parish councils and all other interested parties are invited to take part in a consultation on South Lakeland District Council's proposed new draft Street Naming and Numbering Guidance and Policy.

"Good numbering and naming is important for many reasons, not least avoiding confusion and delays for the emergency services by only allocating property and street names that are unique and easy to spell.

"I would encourage anybody with an interest in the issue to take part in our consultation and help us develop our current good practice even further."

The draft document and consultation can be found here.