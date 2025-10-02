Have your say on neighbourhood plan for south Lancaster

The Scotforth Rural Parish Neighbourhood Development Plan has been formally submitted to Lancaster City Council.

Neighbourhood planning gives communities the opportunity to influence planning decisions.

The plans set out policies that reflect each parishes priorities and can include policies relating to the design of new development, the type of new housing, the protection of spaces and community facilities and bespoke policies on flooding, the historic environment, biodiversity and landscape.

A Neighbourhood Plan must be in line with the district’s Local Plan and is subject to an independent examination and community referendum. If approved, a Neighbourhood Plan forms part of the district’s Local Plan and it is used in helping to make decisions on planning applications.

Lancaster Town Hall.

Having formally received a plan for the Scotforth Rural Parish area, the city council will undertake a final consultation with members of the public before the Neighbourhood Plan can be submitted for examination. An independent examiner will determine if the plan meets certain criteria requirements and standards.

Paul Holland, chair of Scotforth Parish Council, said: “This is a significant milestone towards having a Neighbourhood Plan that sets out how the local community wishes to enhance our rural neighbourhood and shape how development occurs."

"It is the culmination of over two years of evidence gathering and engagement with residents, landowners, developers, statutory bodies and the city council, with the version now submitted to Lancaster City Council reflecting all of the feedback from these parties to our own formal (‘Regulation 14’) consultation during February and March 2025.”

Anyone wishing to be involved can view the submitted Neighbourhood Plan and associated documents on the Lancaster City Council website at www.lancaster.gov.uk/neighbourhood-planning, and can email any comments to [email protected], or by post to Planning and Housing Strategy Team, Lancaster Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ.

The documents are available for viewing during office hours at Lancaster Town Hall and Morecambe Town Hall. The deadline for representations is noon on Monday November 17.