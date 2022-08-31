Have your say on future of historic Lancaster Moor buildings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Conservation Area was designated for the Lancaster Moor area in January 2022. This was in recognition of the area’s special architectural character and historic interest and as a result of proposals to demolish the former hospital at Ridge Lea.

Due to the urgent circumstances which led to the designation, Lancaster City Council says it was unable to carry out public consultation to ask for the views of local residents and other people who might be affected by it.

The council is now asking local people whether the designation should remain in place or be altered.

Lancaster City Council is inviting members of the public to have their say on whether Lancaster Moor should remain a designated Conservation Area.

Coun Gina Dowding, cabinet member with responsibility for planning, said: “We believe that the architectural and historic quality of buildings on Lancaster Moor fully justify Conservation Area status.

“Before making that decision, however, we would normally ask the public for their views but due to urgent circumstances were unable to do so back in January.

“Through this public consultation we are providing the opportunity for local residents and other people who might be affected by the decision to give us their views before deciding whether Conservation Area status should remain in place or be altered.”

Conservation areas are designed to help protect our historic environment and the sense of place which is valued by the local community. Designation provides protection to historic buildings and features in the area to prevent the character from being eroded through demolition and inappropriate development.

The consultation closes on September 26.