Have your say on development plan for Lancaster village

The Halton-with-Aughton Neighbourhood Development Plan has been formally submitted to Lancaster City Council for consultation.

Neighbourhood planning gives our communities the opportunity to influence planning decisions.

The plans set out policies that reflect the priorities of each parish, including those relating to the design of new development, the type of new housing, the protection of spaces and community facilities, and bespoke policies on flooding, the historic environment, biodiversity and landscape.

A Neighbourhood Plan must be in line with the Lancaster district’s Local Plan and is subject to an independent examination and community referendum. If approved, a Neighbourhood Plan forms part of the district’s Local Plan and is used to help make decisions on planning applications.

The documents are available for viewing during office hours at Lancaster Town Hall and Morecambe Town Hall.

Having formally received a plan for the Halton-with-Aughton parish area, the council is now conducting a final consultation with members of the public before it can be submitted for examination.

An independent examiner will determine if the plan meets certain criteria requirements and standards.

Carol Slinger, chair of Halton-with-Aughton Parish Council, said: "By submitting a Neighbourhood Plan, which also conforms with the Lancaster District Plan, the parish council hopes to ensure any development proposals within the parish are sensible in scale and style, and include all necessary infrastructure improvements to maintain essential services across the parish.”

Anyone wishing to be involved can view the submitted Neighbourhood Plan and associated documents at https://keepconnected.lancaster.gov.uk/halton-np and/or email any comments to [email protected], or by post to Planning and Housing Strategy Team, Lancaster Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ.

• The Centre@Halton, Low Road, Halton, LA2 6NB • Halton Mill, Mill Lane, Halton, LA2 6ND • Aughton Recreation Room, Aughton Road, Aughton, Lancaster, LA2 8LT • Halton Social Club, Low Road, Halton, LA2 6LZ • Halton Library, Schoolhouse Lane, Halton, LA2 6QE

The deadline for making comments is noon on Monday April 28.