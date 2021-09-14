Have your say on a new political map for Lancaster City Council

Proposed wards for Lancaster City Council. Credit: contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2021

The Local Government Boundary Commission wants to hear what residents and local organisations think about the proposals. and a 10-week consultation will run until November 23.

The commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries. It is reviewing Lancaster to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The commission has published proposals for changes to Lancaster. It is proposing that there should be 25 wards with15 three-councillor wards, five two-councillor wards and five single-councillor wards. In total, 15 ward boundaries will be changed.

Proposed changes include:

*Including all of Scotforth parish in the more rural Ellel ward, linking the University instead with an urban ward. This is in response to persuasive community evidence received.

*Combining the existing Halton-with-Aughton and Lower Lune Valley wards. This helps ensure councillors across Lancaster represent about the same number of electors.

Launching the consultation, Prof Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We want people in Lancaster to help us.

“We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Lancaster. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can email or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”