Have you seen missing Morecambe man Alex McCall?

Police are searching for a man missing from his home in Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police say they are concerned about the welfare of 22-year-old Alex McCall.

They also want to speak to him in connection with an assault and criminal damage, and would ask anyone who sees him or knows where he might be not to approach him but to contact police as a matter of urgency.

Alex is described as around 5ft 7ins tall, of small build with short black hair and a beard.

Alex McCall.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and a dark grey body warmer.

Alex has links to both Morecambe and Lancaster.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0464 of 30th November.

