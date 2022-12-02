Have you seen missing Morecambe man Alex McCall?
Police are searching for a man missing from his home in Morecambe
By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police say they are concerned about the welfare of 22-year-old Alex McCall.
They also want to speak to him in connection with an assault and criminal damage, and would ask anyone who sees him or knows where he might be not to approach him but to contact police as a matter of urgency.
Alex is described as around 5ft 7ins tall, of small build with short black hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and a dark grey body warmer.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0464 of 30th November.