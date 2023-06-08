News you can trust since 1837
Have you seen Heysham woman Kirsten Bull who is missing in Lancaster?

Police are asking for help to find Kirsten Bull, 52, who is missing in Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read

Kirsten, from Heysham, was last seen at 12.50pm on Wednesday in Pathfinders Drive, Lancaster, and police are very concerned for her welfare.She is 5ft 5ins tall, with quite long strawberry blonde hair in a ponytail. Kirsten was wearing a turquoise long-sleeved jumper, grey faded jeans and open toe sandals with straps.For immediate sightings of Kirsten, call 999. Information as to where she might be, contact police on 101, quoting log 0794 of June 7, 2023.

Kirsten Bull.
