Kirsten, from Heysham, was last seen at 12.50pm on Wednesday in Pathfinders Drive, Lancaster, and police are very concerned for her welfare.She is 5ft 5ins tall, with quite long strawberry blonde hair in a ponytail. Kirsten was wearing a turquoise long-sleeved jumper, grey faded jeans and open toe sandals with straps.For immediate sightings of Kirsten, call 999. Information as to where she might be, contact police on 101, quoting log 0794 of June 7, 2023.