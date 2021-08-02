Halton litter poster winners announced

Two young and deserving winners have just been announced, with popular local artist Chas Jacobs kindly acting as judge.

Chas said that he was blown away by the entries and that they were all brilliant, but two stood out to him.

The winners are Finlay Corcoran, aged eight with ‘Scoop the Poop!’ and Alivia Clarkson, aged seven with ‘Put Rubbish in the Bin!’

Local artist Chas Jacobs with the two winning entries in the Halton Neighbourhood Watch Group litter poster competition.

Both winners will now have their posters made into permanent signs to be displayed around Halton .

For their amazing work, both winners have received a £25 book voucher sponsored by Usbourne.