Halton litter poster winners announced
On behalf of the new Halton Neighbourhood Watch group, local resident Sam Pritchard recently organised a competition to design the best posters to support their anti-litter campaign.
Two young and deserving winners have just been announced, with popular local artist Chas Jacobs kindly acting as judge.
Chas said that he was blown away by the entries and that they were all brilliant, but two stood out to him.
The winners are Finlay Corcoran, aged eight with ‘Scoop the Poop!’ and Alivia Clarkson, aged seven with ‘Put Rubbish in the Bin!’
Both winners will now have their posters made into permanent signs to be displayed around Halton .
For their amazing work, both winners have received a £25 book voucher sponsored by Usbourne.
Organisers said: "Thank you to each and every child for taking part. It was a really tough decision choosing the best. "