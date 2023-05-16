Gruelling trek will raise awareness and funds for gynaecological cancer charity

The Team Eve Trekkers will be undertaking a gruelling 19-mile walk which takes in Helvellyn and Scafell Pike on Saturday May 27 in aid of The Eve Appeal.

Heysham dad Dominic Bell said: “The Eve Appeal is a charity close to my family’s heart. Our mum succumbed to ovarian cancer in 2001 and in 2016 my sister Jo had womb cancer, but happily she was treated early and made a full recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since 2017, with family and friends, we have organised various fundraising walks – both here in the UK and in the Himalayas – and, to date, have raised nearly £15,000 for The Eve Appeal.

The Team Eve Trekkers.

“This year, Team Eve Trekkers will be taking on a gruelling 19-mile Lake District walk we are calling Two Peaks for Eve, climbing England’s two highest, most prominent mountains, Helvellyn and Scafell Pike, a total ascent of nearly 7,000 feet.

"It is not clear if anyone has attempted the walk before as no records can be found!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team is made up of a bunch of friends and family from across the UK.”

Dominic's sister Jo Goulden, who lives in Baildon, West Yorkshire, said: “I was diagnosed with womb cancer in 2016. Fortunately, I knew the symptoms of gynaecological cancer and made sure I was referred to a specialist quickly.

"I had surgery shortly after and have been cancer free for more than seven years. The Eve Appeal is a fantastic charity, funding ground-breaking research into gynaecological cancer.

"Their funding stream has been hit over the past few years due to the pandemic, so we are keen to raise as much as possible for them!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eve Appeal is the leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into the five gynaecological cancers – womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal.

Every day 60 women in the UK are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer and 21 die.