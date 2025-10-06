Groundbreaking neurodiversity hub to officially launch in Lancaster

A groundbreaking hub of excellence in neurodiversity is to be launched this week.

MindMapFocus, an independent nurse-led service for Lancaster and Morecambe, provide autisms, ADHD and mental health assessments and interventions for both adults and children.

They will also be facilitating a parent and caregiver information, support and training service.

The team is based at The Storey in Lancaster and can provide both face-to-face and online appoointments.

They are currently working with the Care Quality Comission for approval as a regulated healthcare provider, and will also be applying to become NHS Right To Choose providers.

MindMapFocus is run by Angie and Toni, two registered mental health nurses with 25 years’ experience in the NHS each, who met at work as lecturers in mental health nursing at the University of Cumbria.

Toni said: “We often discussed the challenges we have seen in the NHS and personally regarding resources and access to local ADHD and autism services and the current long waiting times.

"We really wanted to make a difference to this by creating and developing our own specialist service that offers easier access and a professional and expeienced team.

"Although we are a small team at present (two mental health nurses, one learning disability nurse and a clinical psychologist) we have big plans for the future that we are developing alongside lived experts in our local community.

“Importantly, we both have experience of caring for loved ones with neurodiversities as well as decades of clinial pracice.

“We have been mindful to use only local services to create our company, for uniforms, website design, merchandise and room hire. We are currently involved in local community neurodiversity projects and helping in the development of these for the following year.”

MindMapFocus officially launches on Friday October 10, 10am-1pm, at The Storey. The event also launches their website as well as celebrating World Mental Health Day.

Guest speakers include Paula McGowan OBE, founder of the Oliver McGowan mandatory autism training for healthcare professionals, and Maddi Cassell, lived expert with ADHD and autism from LEX Scotland.

Also attending is historian, author and retired mental health nurse Gary Bradshaw, to talk about his recently published book on Lancaster Moor Hospital.

The event is inclusive, with many individuals from the autism, ADHD, mental health and learning disability community due to attend.

The group can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579099326862