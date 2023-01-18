Gritter among victims of icy roads as police warn Lancaster and Morecambe motorists to take extra care

Emergency services have attended a number of collisions this morning, and rush hour traffic was queuing along Morecambe Road into Lancaster.

A gritter lorry has also skidded off the road into a hedge near Caton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists also reported "horrendous" conditions on the Bay Gateway and M6 slip roads overnight and early this morning.

Terry Smith shared this photo on Facebook of a gritter lorry which had come off the road into a hedge near Caton.

One said: "At 4am this morning the Bay Gateway towards motorway was horrendous. Skidded a few times going down the hill, once on M6 third lane was too icy to use."

And another said: "I went on the M6 is was disgraceful to be fair, the slip road at Galgate to get on the M6 was nearly undriveable it was that slippery."

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please take extra care when travelling today as there is still a lot of black ice on the roads," a police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a gritter lorry crashed through a hedge near Caton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Terry Smith posted a warning to residents on Facebook, saying: "Take care if you are travelling between Caton and Lancaster on the Quernmore Road near Gresgarth Gardens and Deys Barn as there is a gritter gone through the hedge with its tail sticking out in the road."