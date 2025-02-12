Greens launch petition against Government plans to abolish Lancaster City Council

Green councillors in Lancaster have launched a petition urging aganist the Government’s new devolution plans.

Lancaster City Council is being asked to submit outline plans next month on how it will merge with at least two other districts in Lancashire to meet the Government’s call for new bigger unitary councils.

This follows the Government’s White Paper published in December about English Devolution and Local Government Reorganisation, which will mean dramatic changes to all Lancashire councils.

The Government has stipulated that newly created councils must serve a population of around half a million people, which is at least three times larger than the current Lancaster City Council area.

They will provide services currently run by the district councils such as street cleaning, waste collection, and discretionary cultural events and leisure services, while also running adult social care, children’s services, and highways maintenance – which are currently the responsibility of county councils.

The Government has said they want unitary councils established as soon as May 2027.

Last month councillors agreed to undertake ‘far reaching and meaningful consultation’ with local people before any specific reorganisation of the city council is adopted.

They also said they might call for a referendum.

But on February 5 the Government wrote to all Lancashire councils asking for a proposal for local government reorganisation to be submitted by March 21.

And now Green councillors are urging people to sign a petition against the plans, which has more than 500 signatures so far.

Gina Dowding, Green councillor on both Lancaster City and Lancashire County Councils, has lambasted the Government for “distracting people from the real issues that affect councils’ ability to provide the good quality services”, and creating confusion about what is meant by ‘devolution.’

She said: “The Labour Government is talking about ‘devolution’ which most people understand to be about decisions being made at a more local level.

"But in reality it is continuing the previous Conservative Government’s push for new ‘Strategic Authorities’ which cover an even larger footprint than either district or county councils.

"This will mean decisions about planning for housing developments and transport investment being made further away from the affected areas. Labour wants these new Strategic Authorities to be run by an elected mayor. The result is more power in fewer hands. This is not likely to result in better decisions.

“Meanwhile the additional focus on ‘local government reorganisation’ has nothing to do with giving residents more say and control over what happens in their area. Creating new councils will be costly, cause disruption to service provision and there is no evidence that this will save money.

“I am distrustful of the Government’s rush to push through changes that will last for decades, without due consideration of the drawbacks for local people.

"There are really big questions facing the future of local councils – not least about how adult social care is funded in the future. Sorting this out would solve some of the problems facing the NHS.

"If this government wants growth and better services, imposing a mayor and unitary councils is not the answer. This is a sleight of hand being rushed through with almost indecent haste.”

Residents can sign the petition at tinyurl.com/stop-the-rush