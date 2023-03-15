News you can trust since 1837
Green Party deputy leader visits Lancaster as new local manifesto is launched

North Lancashire Green Party has launched its campaign to win more seats in the Lancaster City Council elections this May.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:59 GMT

A public launch event was held at Lancaster Friends Meeting House this week, with Zack Polanski, the deputy leader of the Green Party of England & Wales, attending as a special guest speaker.

Mr Polanski is a member of the London Assembly, and visited Lancaster as part of a tour of the north west, where he grew up.

During his visit, Mr Polanski met residents in Ellel who are campaigning against the new roads and town proposed for south Lancaster.

Zack Polanski meeting with Couns Abi Mills and Sally Maddocks at Greaves Park to view progress on the construction of a new playground, the funding for which was raised by Coun Mills.
He also met several of the Green Party’s new candidates, including young Greens Tom Fish and Isabella Metcalf-Riener, who are standing in University Ward, and Dr Suhir Abuhajar, who is standing in John O’Gaunt Ward.

At the launch event, Coun Jack Lenox, the Green Party’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Lancaster & Fleetwood, presented the party’s updated local manifesto.

It included examples of what Green councillors have achieved in recent years, and what they want to focus on over the next few years. It is available to read online at northlancs.greenparty.org.uk

Greens currently hold 15 out of 60 seats on Lancaster City Council, including council leader Caroline Jackson and three other cabinet members.

Zack Polanski speaking to a resident with Green candidate for John O'Gaunt ward, Suhir Abuhajar.
They co-operate with Labour, Morecambe Bay Independents and Bay Independent Group to run the council in a shared administration.

Coun Lenox said: “We hope to gain many more seats in the elections on May 4, and become the biggest group on the council, so that we can implement more of our policies and ideas to make the whole district fairer and greener.”

Zack Polanski speaking at the North Lancashire Green Party local election campaign launch at the Friends' Meeting House in Lancaster.
