Green light recommended for new housing plans on Lancaster car park

Plans for 39 new homes to be built on a public car park in Lancaster city centre have been recommended for approval.

The scheme in Nelson Street would provide 35 apartments and four townhouses as affordable housing.

Planning officers have recommended that city councillors give the green light to the plans when they meet on Monday October 27.

The application is for four houses, two four-storey apartment blocks and one two-storey apartment block with parking and landscaping.

An artist's impression for the site revealed earlier this year.

The scheme would be made up of 32 affordable rented homes, and seven shared ownership homes, with a mix of house types including one, two and three-bedroom.

A Lancaster City Council report describes the plans as the "first step in the delivery of a wider reaching regeneration objective for the Canal Quarter area".

It says there remains a "significant shortfall" in housing supply in the district, particularly affordable housing.

"The proposal would deliver a 100 per cent affordable housing development, to include the provision of 39 dwellings to meet a mix of affordable housing needs and tenures,” the report says.

"This would to a degree help address the significant shortfall in the five-year housing land supply position and, perhaps more importantly, the acute undersupply in affordable housing.

"The proposal will also result in the redevelopment of an existing brownfield site and will provide the catalyst to unlock the wider regeneration opportunities set out within the Canal Quarter Masterplan.

"The proposal represents an inclusive and sustainable design that successfully incorporates and enhances existing pedestrian linkages and secures new pedestrian linkages to the canal towpath, to the benefit of residents and the wider community.

"Attractive on-site open space along with highly sustainable and adaptable accommodation lie at the heart of the scheme and will promote a healthier and sustainable place for future residents and the existing community."

The plans form part of Lancaster City Council's proposals for the Canal Quarter, which also include redeveloping the car parks in St Leonard's Gate and Edward Street.

However, there have been concerns raised by residents and business owners in the city about a potential loss of parking spaces.