Green light for new homes at old Pontins Holiday Camp site near Morecambe

Plans to build 49 new homes on the site of the former Pontins Holiday Camp near Morecambe have been approved.

Middleton Towers SPV Ltd, who own the site, applied to build the homes, along with associated infrastructure including provision of a bus turning circle, open space and landscaping, on land at Natterjack Lane in Middleton.

As part of the application preparation process, Middleton Towers SPV Ltd and their project team held a consultation event in the village in December.

The event was attended by around 35 members of the public, the vast majority of whom were in favour of the proposals

An artist's impression of how the site might look. Image: Condy Lofthouse Architects

Others had concerns about the lack of parking and retirement housing, as well as public transport facilities.

Middleton Towers was once the largest holiday camp in the Pontins empire, boasting nearly 900 chalets and many attractions including an entertainment centre in the style of an ocean liner, a 2,000 seat theatre, a large swimming pool and its own pub.

The area is already home to Middleton Towers Retirement Village, a development consisting of bungalows and apartments in a secure environment which aims to be a complete village environment for the over 55s.

This proposal followed an application approved in 2019 on the wider site area for nine properties with associated access as well as a successful reserved matters application for eight homes in 2020.

An independent heritage report concluded that the development would be in keeping and positive to the character and appearance of the listed Middleton Tower building and its setting.

"It pays respect to the historically significant development features such as the local access, boundary walls, and field boundaries which are retained and incorporated," the report said.

"In respects to local policy on proposals for enhancement, it is important to emphasise that the new development is of a high standard of design, sympathetic to its surroundings and the coast as a whole."

However, both Middleton Parish Council and the County Highways team expressed concern over the local road network, with Highways formally objecting to the scheme.

Some residents also objected to issues including an increase in traffic, lack of a recreational area for children, and lack of affordable housing.

Councillors followed officers' recommendations when they gave the thumbs up to the plans at Monday's meeting.

Officers had suggested additional obligations including an affordable housing contribution to the sum of £236,601, off-site public open space contributions to the sum of £55,609.50 towards Middleton Playing Fields and changing facilities, provision of on-site play area and amenity green space, provision of off-site open space, and the setting up of a management company to manage all on-site infrastructure, open space and landscaping.