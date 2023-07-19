News you can trust since 1837
Green light for latest phase in £15m refurb of Heysham Business Park

The second phase of a £15m redevelopment of Heysham Business Park has been given the go-ahead.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:58 BST

The work will deliver four new employment units and a new gatehouse, which will significantly improve the appearance of the site entrance and kickstart further investment in the park, which is in Middleton Road, Middleton.

It also represents the next step in the strategy to secure consent to carry out major redevelopment, improve security and enhance the appearance of the site.

Visitors will be provided with 41 car parking spaces, including three accessible and three electric vehicle bays. There will also be eight cycle and four motorcycle spaces.

Heysham Business Park.Heysham Business Park.
Heysham Business Park.
The proposals were approved by city councillors at a planning committee meeting on Monday.

It brings the amount of employment space at Heysham Business Park to 301,390 sq ft.

Heysham Business Park lies within the Heysham Gateway regeneration area, which is identified by the council for major economic investment through its adopted Local Plan.

The 18 hectare employment park is on part of the Heysham Aviation Fuel Works site, which fuelled the air force during World War Two.

Over the last 20 years it became largely dilapidated and underutilised and a focus for extensive fly tipping and anti-social behaviour.

However, in 2021 the business park was purchased by AMA FIC Ltd, part of Crown Oil Ltd, which has invested significantly to clear all the illegally tipped waste and is now seeking to deliver new high quality employment space at the site, closely aligned with the council’s ambitions to see focused employment growth in the area

The first phase of works included waste removal, refurbishment of several existing units, creation of secure compounds, security improvements and lighting on site.

