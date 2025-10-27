Green light for housing on Lancaster city centre car park

Plans for 39 new homes to be built on a public car park in Lancaster city centre have been approved by city councillors.

Members of the planning committee gave the thumbs up to the Nelson Street scheme when they met on Monday.

The plan is for four houses, two four-storey apartment blocks and one two-storey apartment block with parking and landscaping.

The scheme will comprise 32 affordable rented homes and seven shared ownership homes, with a mix of house types including one, two and three-bedroom.

How the scheme could look.

A Lancaster City Council report described the plans as the "first step in the delivery of a wider reaching regeneration objective for the Canal Quarter area".

It said there remains a "significant shortfall" in housing supply in the district, particularly affordable housing.

"This would to a degree help address the significant shortfall in the five-year housing land supply position and, perhaps more importantly, the acute undersupply in affordable housing,” the report said.

"The proposal will also result in the redevelopment of an existing brownfield site and will provide the catalyst to unlock the wider regeneration opportunities set out within the Canal Quarter Masterplan.

"The proposal represents an inclusive and sustainable design that successfully incorporates and enhances existing pedestrian linkages and secures new pedestrian linkages to the canal towpath, to the benefit of residents and the wider community.

"Attractive on-site open space along with highly sustainable and adaptable accommodation lie at the heart of the scheme and will promote a healthier and sustainable place for future residents and the existing community."

However, there had been concerns raised by residents and business owners about a potential loss of parking spaces.