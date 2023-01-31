Green light for ambitious plans to redevelop Lancaster’s Grand Theatre

A new extension at the Grand Theatre, which will require partial demolition of the Lancaster Music Co-op building behind it, was approved by city councillors at Monday’s planning meeting.

The theatre will now develop a new two-storey extension and foyer at its St Leonard’s Gate location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include demolition of part of the Lancaster Music Co-op building on Lodge Street, a single-storey toilet block, boundary walls, external stairwells and ramps, and then to build a two-storey extension with a bigger car park, a new retaining wall, access ramp and steps, and also repair the exposed walls of the Music Co-op.

How the Grand could look after the redevelopment.

Similar plans for the Grand Theatre were approved in January 2019 but were not carried out due to funding issues.

The theatre location falls within the wider historic Lancaster Canal corridor area, which the city council wants to enhance over time.

Lancaster Civic Society has said it welcomes the plans.

The Grade II listed building is in the Lancaster conservation area. The theatre building was listed for its historic association, as the first theatre established in Lancaster in 1782.

The building has been altered and damaged by fire since then but overall retains its historic neo-classical external appearance with an early-20th Century interior.