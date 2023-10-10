Green light for 58 new houses and care home in Lancaster village
The hybrid plans by Taylor Wimpey include 58 homes and public open space, as well as an extra care facility and a local centre, all on land off Lancaster Road and next to Turnpike Fold.
The site forms part of the North Lancaster Strategic Site which is allocated for residential development of up to 700 dwellings and two hectares of employment land.
The houses will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.
Full details of the proposed care home and local centre will be secured at a later stage, but they will be a maximum of three storeys. The local centre could include a coffee shop, pharmacy and community space.
While Slyne-with-Hest Parish Council had not raised any objections to the proposal in principle, it raised concerns about the amount of extra traffic movement that so many properties could generate and the impact on the A6 in that area.
It also noted that the allocation of houses meant there was likely to be little affordable housing on offer, especially for young people who would like to remain in the village and for first time buyers, or smaller properties for single people or couples wishing to downsize.
Lancashire County Council objected on the grounds that the scheme would not help with the lack of primary school availability in the area.
However, city councillors backed the council officers’ recommendation that the scheme be granted when they met at Morecambe Town Hall on Monday.
The approval is subject to conditions including a financial contribution towards provision of a new primary school; a contract entered into to secure land for the care facility, or in the event of land not being sold a financial contribution towards affordable housing; a public open space scheme and management of non-adopted parts of the site; and a mechanism for an access road to be provided through to land to the west.