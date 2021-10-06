Green light expected for new student housing in former engineering works in Lancaster
Plans for a warehouse in Lancaster city centre to be converted into student housing are set to be approved next week.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 12:30 pm
J Wedlake And Son want to convert the property in Wheatfield Street into 16 one-bed studios, and also build a three-storey side extension, for eight one-bed studios.
The site is a former engineering works situated close to the junction with Meeting House Lane and next to the four-storey St James Court complex.
Planning officers have recommended the proposals be given to go-ahead when councillors meet on Monday for the planning committee.