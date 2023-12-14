News you can trust since 1837
Green campaigner set to be next mayor of Lancaster

Green campaigner Coun Abi Mills is set to be the next mayor of Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:32 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
She was selected as mayor-elect by fellow councillors at full council on Wednesday December 13 and is due to take up office in May.

Coun Mills has represented Scotforth West for the Green Party since 2014.

She has lived in Greaves with her family for 27 years and was joined on the council by son Hamish when he was elected for Bowerham, also for the Green Party, at the elections in May.

Coun Abi Mills.Coun Abi Mills.
She has two daughters, Rosie and Nancy.

Coun Mills is chair of Lancaster District Green Spaces and a founder member of the Friends of Greaves Park, which recently raised £60,000 to refurbish the play area.

She is a passionate advocate for accessibility issues and is the council’s disability champion.

Coun Jon Barry was the first Green Party Mayor in 2015-16.

Coun Mills will take over from the present mayor Coun Roger Dennison.

She was proposed as mayor-elect by Coun Brett Cooper of Morecambe Bay Independents, and seconded by her Green Party colleague Coun Caroline Jackson, deputy leader of the council.

