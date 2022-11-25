Great items up for grabs in the Morecambe Bay Hospitals Charity Christmas auction
Tickets to the Kendal Calling music festival, a flying lesson and a meal for two at a Michelin Star restaurant are among the items for sale in this year’s Bay Hospitals Charity 24-hour Christmas Auction.
You can place your bids for a chance to secure an extra special Christmas gift while raising funds for the charity this December.
Items on sale in the online auction include:
Daewoo 65in smart TV
Virgin Experience ‘Land Away’ double flying lesson
Selection of tools
Botham’s of Whitby hamper
Two Kendal Calling tickets
Samsung 43in 4K TV
One night bed and breakfast at Castle Green Hotel, Kendal
Self-balancing electric scooter
Meal for two at Northcote Manor, near Blackburn
Personal fitness voucher
LG 43in smart 4K TV
Bidding is open on the Bay Hospitals Charity Facebook page (facebook.com/bayhospitalscharity) from 9am on Thursday 8 December to 9am on Friday 9 December.
For more information, terms and conditions, or to donate an item for inclusion in the auction, email [email protected]