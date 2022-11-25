News you can trust since 1837
Great items up for grabs in the Morecambe Bay Hospitals Charity Christmas auction

Tickets to the Kendal Calling music festival, a flying lesson and a meal for two at a Michelin Star restaurant are among the items for sale in this year’s Bay Hospitals Charity 24-hour Christmas Auction.

By Debbie Butler
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 10:52am

You can place your bids for a chance to secure an extra special Christmas gift while raising funds for the charity this December.

Items on sale in the online auction include:

Daewoo 65in smart TV

You can bid for tickets to the Kendal Calling music festival in this year’s Bay Hospitals Charity 24-hour Christmas Auction.

Virgin Experience ‘Land Away’ double flying lesson

Selection of tools

Botham’s of Whitby hamper

Two Kendal Calling tickets

Samsung 43in 4K TV

One night bed and breakfast at Castle Green Hotel, Kendal

Self-balancing electric scooter

Meal for two at Northcote Manor, near Blackburn

Personal fitness voucher

LG 43in smart 4K TV

Bidding is open on the Bay Hospitals Charity Facebook page (facebook.com/bayhospitalscharity) from 9am on Thursday 8 December to 9am on Friday 9 December.

For more information, terms and conditions, or to donate an item for inclusion in the auction, email [email protected]

