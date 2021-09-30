Grateful Morecambe dad takes on virtual marathon challenge to thank hospital for the care given to his baby daughter

Mike Ireland (37) will lace his trainers and pound the streets of Lancaster and Morecambe on Sunday (October 3rd) - the same day as the actual London Marathon - as he raises money to support Royal Lancaster Infirmary’s Neonatal Unit.

The father-of-two was inspired to take on the virtual London Marathon after his daughter, Molly, was born nine weeks early in February 2020.

He said: “Molly was the smallest baby born in Lancaster that month, and spent five weeks in hospital before being able to come home. Molly is now a ball of energy – you'd expect that with the way she entered the world. We definitely know we have her! She’s here, there and everywhere at the moment, but she’s perfect.”

Mike Ireland with his baby girl, Molly

Mike had the idea to run the 26-mile race in aid of Bay Hospitals Charity after taking up running through the Couch to 5K training programme three years ago, then progressing to complete a 10K and a half-marathon.

He explained: “I always wanted to be fit for my kids and continue doing things with them for as long as possible, which is why I started running.

“I originally said ‘never again’ after my first half-marathon, but I've now done six in training. I’ve done 50 training runs and am aiming to complete the route in under 4.5 hours.”

Mike, who also has a four-year-old son called Daniel, will set off from Heysham, running to Bolton-le-Sands, Halton, Lune Riverside path, Ashton Road, St George's Quay and finish at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe.

Mike is one of 50,000 people around the world taking part in the gruelling challenge - covering the 26.2-mile distance on a local route. And friends will be joining him at various pouints of the route to help him keep his pace.

Speaking of his run, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust Non-Executive Director Adrian Leather, said: “It is fantastic to see Mike preparing for his first marathon after taking up running just three years ago.

“I’d like to wish him the best of luck for this challenge, and to thank him for his support of Bay Hospitals Charity.”