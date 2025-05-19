Festival organisers across the Lancaster district are being invited to apply for small grants of £3,000 to help them grow and reach new audiences.

The funding is being made available by Lancaster City Council via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is part of ongoing efforts to support festivals that celebrate the local area and help to attract visitors. Coun Martin Bottoms, cabinet member with responsibility for Morecambe regeneration and local economy, said: “Festivals bring our communities together, support local talent, and make our district a vibrant place to live, work and visit. These small grants are designed to give organisers a helping hand to develop and expand their reach.” The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday May 30. The earliest start date for projects is July 1 and they need to have taken place by the end of March 2026. For more details of the fund and how to apply visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/ukspf