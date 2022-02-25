Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Lancaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Lancaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Burger King at 8 Market Street, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: The Quayside at Glasson Dock at Quayside Coffee Lounge, Tithebarn Hill, Glasson Dock, Lancaster; rated on February 4
• Rated 5: Sun Pizza at 26 Sun Street, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on January 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Middle Inn at Middleton Bar, Low Road, Middleton, Morecambe; rated on February 11
• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo at Gala Social Club, Marine Road East, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Bowerham Hotel at Bowerham Road, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Morecambe Cricket Club at Woodhill Lane, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Morecambe Golf Club - Catering at Morecambe Golf Club, Marine Road East, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on February 3
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Chopsticks at 80 Westminster Road, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on February 10