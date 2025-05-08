Gold award for ‘perfect score’ camping and glamping site with spectacular views over Morecambe Bay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A camping and glamping site has been rated among the very best in the UK by a leading international holiday booking website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitchup.com has awarded coveted Gold status to Scar Close Camping and Glamping, a peaceful family-oriented site at the foot of Warton Crag, between Carnforth and Silverdale.

With more than 3,700 UK destinations featured on its website, Pitchup.com has awarded its highest Gold status to just 26 across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to achieve this highest accolade, a site must earn a perfect 10 out 10 score from at least 20 customer reviews in the past year.

Breathtaking views across Morecambe Bay from the award winning Scar Close Camping and Glamping site.

With 31 perfect reviews, Scar Close is the only site in north west England to make the grade.

Founded in 2021 by Anne Carroll and her partner Martyn Field, Scar Close Camping and Glamping is nestled in the grounds of a 36-acre hobby farm and perfectly situated for easy access to the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales, the beautiful Morecambe Bay coastline and the historic city of Lancaster.

Anne said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be among the top 20 sites in England, not least because this award is based on reviews from people who’ve stayed here with us. We’ve worked really had to make Scar Close a destination that people will want to come back to time and time again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a mile from Warton – which has two popular pubs and a visitor attraction brewery – Scar Close offers 10 grass tent pitches, five basic pre-pitched bell tents and three luxury glamping bell tents with beds and decking.

Anne and Martyn with one of bell tents at Scar Close.

It also has three bespoke holiday ‘bothies’ converted from former stone animal shelters, which are open all year round.

The on-site toilet and shower facilities in particular received rave reviews on the Pitchup.com website.

For full details or to make a booking, visit scarclose.com or use the search facility on the pitchup.com website.