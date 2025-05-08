Gold award for ‘perfect score’ camping and glamping site with spectacular views over Morecambe Bay
Pitchup.com has awarded coveted Gold status to Scar Close Camping and Glamping, a peaceful family-oriented site at the foot of Warton Crag, between Carnforth and Silverdale.
With more than 3,700 UK destinations featured on its website, Pitchup.com has awarded its highest Gold status to just 26 across the country.
In order to achieve this highest accolade, a site must earn a perfect 10 out 10 score from at least 20 customer reviews in the past year.
With 31 perfect reviews, Scar Close is the only site in north west England to make the grade.
Founded in 2021 by Anne Carroll and her partner Martyn Field, Scar Close Camping and Glamping is nestled in the grounds of a 36-acre hobby farm and perfectly situated for easy access to the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales, the beautiful Morecambe Bay coastline and the historic city of Lancaster.
Anne said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be among the top 20 sites in England, not least because this award is based on reviews from people who’ve stayed here with us. We’ve worked really had to make Scar Close a destination that people will want to come back to time and time again.”
Just a mile from Warton – which has two popular pubs and a visitor attraction brewery – Scar Close offers 10 grass tent pitches, five basic pre-pitched bell tents and three luxury glamping bell tents with beds and decking.
It also has three bespoke holiday ‘bothies’ converted from former stone animal shelters, which are open all year round.