Nearly £4,500 has been raised for the family of a teen who sadly died after a motorbike crash in Garstang.

Ellis Gibbs, 17, died after he was injured in a collision with a Toyota Aygo in Garstang Road at Claughton-on-Brock and Catterall at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Friend George Eastham launched a GoFundMe in memory of Ellis, with more than 233 people donating nearly £4,500 in just three days.

Ellis' friend George Eastham has launched a GoFundMe in memory of the tragic teenager

Paying tribute to Ellis, George said: “Ellis was a lovely and great friend to many people.

“He will never be forgotten and his family and friends will always miss the greatness he brought to this world.”

Ellis had been working as an apprentice landscaper at Wyre Gardens where his bosses said he “exceeded all expectations” and became a “well-loved” member of the team.

His mum Zoe shared a picture of her ‘special boy’ and told the Post: “He made us proud every single day. He truly was an amazing boy, beautiful inside and out.

“It’s heartbreaking. We are completely broken, but the outpouring of love for Ellis is such an amazing comfort to us. He was a very special boy.”

Ellis Gibbs, 17, sadly died after a crash involving his motorbike and a Toyota Aygo car in Garstang Road, Catterall

Zoe, who runs Coco Ladieswear in Garstang’s High Street, paid further tribute to her son on Facebook.

“I don’t really know where to start writing this post. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

“On Wednesday afternoon my son Ellis was involved in a road traffic accident in Catterall and sadly we had to make the horrendous decision to turn off his life support.

“I know he was well known by a lot of people and they knew he was my son.

“Ellis was 17 and such a gorgeous boy, loved by everyone. He was full of life, loving, funny and very hardworking.”

Zoe said her shop will remain open as “that’s what Ellis would have wanted.”

Hundreds of heartfelt tributes to Ellis were shared on Facebook and mum Zoe said these had been an “amazing comfort” to her and her family.

Ellis was riding a Lexmoto Diablo 125 motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Aygo car.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and sadly died from his injuries on Thursday.

Lancashire Police urged anyone who witnessed and those with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Sgt. Phil Baxendale said: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with the loved ones of the rider of the motorbike at this incredibly distressing time.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and any dashcam or CCTV footage you have of Garstang Road around the time of the collision.

“If you are able to assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”