Public meetings were held earlier this year after new owners agreed to take on The Nib in Millhead, with a plan to reopening it as a community pub.

And now work is well under way on the project, with the owners sharing their progress on Facebook.

A video shows the hard work going on behind the scenes as they carry out repairs, tidy up the outside space and redecorate inside.

“We’re getting closer to reopening and can’t wait to welcome everyone back soon!” they posted.

"The boards are finally off the windows, and after 11 long months our much-loved community pub is on the road to reopening!

“We’ve formed a committee and already made great progress, but there’s still plenty to do – cleaning, painting, weeding… you name it.

"This is where you come in! Many hands make light work, and together we can get our pub looking its best.

“We’ll share when we’re meeting at the pub, so if you can offer some help, please come down and join us!

“Our aim is to open the doors next month, and in the coming days we’ll be sharing details on how you can buy shares to become part of this exciting journey.

“Let’s get those lines pumping, bums on seats, and glasses in hands again.

“Here’s to bringing our pub back where it belongs – at the heart of our community.”

To keep up to date with their news, follow The Nib Community Pub on Facebook.

2 . The Nib Refurbishment work under way at the pub. Photo: The Nib Photo Sales

3 . The Nib Windows being installed at The Nib. Photo: The Nib Photo Sales