Go-ahead expected as plans for 23 new homes in Lancaster village are tabled

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 11:07 BST
Plans for 23 new homes in Hornby are set to be given the green light.

Lancaster City Council planning officers have recommended that proposals for land north of Royal Oak Meadow be granted permission.

Most Popular

Hornby Developments Limited want to build on around 1.08 hectares of former greenfield land on the northern edge of the village, close to the A683 Melling Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site is within the Forest of Bowland National Landscape (formerly known as Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty).

The land at the end of Royal Oak Meadow in Hornby. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
The land at the end of Royal Oak Meadow in Hornby. Photo: Google Street View

The application includes associated vehicular and pedestrian access, internal roads, infrastructure, open space, drainage and landscaping.

Outline planning permission was granted for 23 homes on the site in 2016.

A council report says: "This current application proposes the same site layout as that already approved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When the application was initially submitted, it included neither affordable housing nor a financial contribution towards public open space, citing viability constraints.

The site is north of Royal Oak Meadow next to the A683. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
The site is north of Royal Oak Meadow next to the A683. Photo: Google Street View

"However, during the course of its determination, the proposal was revised to include six affordable units and a financial contribution towards off-site public open space enhancements."

Several letters of objection have been received by the council, on issues including the impact from traffic on Royal Oak Meadow and Hornby Bank, access into Hornby Bank, and insufficient parking provision.

The report adds: "The proposal would deliver both affordable and market housing that would to a degree help address the significant shortfall in the five year housing land supply position.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There would also be a range of social and economic benefits, including construction jobs and increased spending for local services and facilities."

Lancaster City Council's planning commitee will discuss the proposals at Morecambe Town Hall on Monday September 29.

Related topics:LancasterLancaster City Council
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice