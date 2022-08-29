Gnomes and scarecrows among ornaments stolen from Lancaster gardens
A selection of garden ornaments have been stolen from gardens in Lancaster.
The thefts were reported from residents in Quarry Road on Friday.
They include:
3 x 1 foot tall scarecrows. 1 brown and 2 blue
A pink flamingo wind spinner
A brown monkey wind spinner
A purple ladybird wind spinner
A bamboo candle holder with a ladybird on the top
A silver solar bauble type light
2 x rose solar lights
A large bronze solar lantern
A married couple of gnomes with "gnome sweet gnome" written on them
A blue flat ornamental house with a solar panel on it.
The items are of great sentimental value so if anyone spots them around the area, or has any information about their whereabouts, they should contact the police on 101.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
The charity guarantees 100 per cent anonymity.