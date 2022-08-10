Glastonbury band personally recommended by Paul McCartney to perform at Arnside

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast rising rock band, Hardwicke Circus, will play at Arnside Sailing Club on Friday (August 12).

Based in Carlisle, Hardwicke Circus are a five piece band who are building a national reputation.

Their first album, Borderland, received rave reviews. Second album, Her Majesty’s Pleasure, was recorded live during a tour of HM Prisons in Autumn 2021.

Sir Paul McCartney. Picture by Jane Barlow.

The band have played more than 150 gigs a year, including the legendary Isle of Wight festival and Kendal Calling. Earlier this year at the personal recommendation of Paul McCartney they played at Glastonbury.

Arnside Sailing Club’s clubhouse overlooking the estuary is increasingly being recognised as one of the area’s best intimate music venues. Set in the Old Customs House the building has good acoustics.

A maximum capacity of 60 means the audience are close to the band and vice versa.

Ethan Thomas, the club’s music coordinator, said: “We are very excited to have Hardwicke Circus playing for us. If people have missed out, they are back here on Friday 2nd December."

Hardwicke Circus.

Over the Bank Holiday Weekend, the club are hosting a concert by This is the Kit, a leading folk rock band who earlier in the year played at the Royal Albert Hall.

On Bank Holiday Monday (August 29), there will be a Maritime Singing Festival with shanty groups singing on the pier and in the clubhouse.