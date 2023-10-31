A new study has looked at where the best places in the UK are to buy a Glastonbury ticket and some are right here in Lancashire.

Glastonbury festival tickets are infamous for selling out in minutes, and would-be festival goers try countless tricks to get their hands on tickets.

Over 2.5 million people attempted to get 135,000 tickets last year, giving the average person less than a 6% chance of successfully purchasing one. All 135,000 tickets sold out in 62 minutes, meaning 36 tickets were sold every second.

With the 2024 bus package sale taking place on Thursday (November 2) and general admission on Sunday (November 5), new analysis from alternative broadband specialists National Broadband can now reveal the best and worst spots across the country for getting a sought-after ticket.

Elton John performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 . (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

What did they find?

According to the Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Matrix, Weeton-with-Preese on the Fylde was named as the second best area in the country to get a Glastonbury ticket, beaten only by a village in Scotland called Dalrymple.

The Lancashire civil parish, which had a population of 911 at the 2021 census, combines high broadband speeds with low estimated network traffic to gain a score of 82.7 out of 100.

Are any other places in Lancashire good for getting a Glastonbury ticket?

When analysing the best places in the North West, two other Lancashire areas got a mention, these were Caton-with-Littledale near Lancaster and Eccleston in the Borough of Chorley.

The top five places to purchase Glastonbury Tickets in the North West are:

Weeton-with-Preese, Lancashire

Burgh by Sands, Cumbria

Caton-with-Littledale, Lancashire

Bewcastle, Cumbria

Eccleston, Lancashire

What methodology was used?

The Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Matrix looked at each area’s median broadband speeds and the estimated network traffic on the day in which Glastonbury tickets went on sale last year to highlight where the best and worst spots are to bag a ticket to Glastonbury this year.

The median broadband speed data was sourced from the Fair Internet Report and they also used the latest Ofcom data showing the number of homes in each region unable to access usable broadband of over 10Mbps.

To estimate network traffic on the Glastonbury sale date, they used the latest census data to find the percentage of 25-34 year olds (the most likely demographic to attend festivals according to Ticketmaster) living in each location/region.

The Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Score is ranked out of 100 with the location most likely to get Glastonbury tickets being awarded a score of 100, with all other locations awarded a relative score to the most likely location.

What were the top 10 best and top 10 worst locations nationally?

10 best locations in the UK to purchase Glastonbury Tickets:

City/Town Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Score Dalrymple, Scotland 100 Weeton-with-Preese, Lancashire 82.7 Burgh by Sands, Cumbria 76.26 North Weald Bassett, Essex 71.14 South Normanton, Derbyshire 63.26 Hessle, Yorkshire 60.2 Bingley, Yorkshire 58.13 Clapham cum Newby, Yorkshire 54.61 Wilsden, Yorkshire 53.68 Syston, East Midlands 50.98

10 worst locations in the UK to purchase Glastonbury Tickets:

City/Town Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Score Ringway, Greater Manchester 1.47 Argyll and Bute, Scotland 1.87 Corsley, Wiltshire 1.98 Temple Sowerby, Cumbria 2.01 Bowmore, Scotland 2.02 Bilbster, Scottish Highlands 2.42 Narberth, Wales 2.67 Portree, Scotland 2.69 Pomeroy, Northern Ireland 2.85 Kilvington, East Midlands 5.20

What does National Broadband say about its findings?

