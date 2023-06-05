News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Giant jellyfish spotted washed up on Morecambe beach

Have you spotted any jellyfish on our beaches?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST

Sightings of jellyfish have increased up and down the country recently, as they swarm to coastal waters in May and June to feed on plankton.

They will often wash up on beaches as they underestimate the strength of the tides and waves, leading to people spotting them on the sand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morecambe resident Wendy Jackson kindly shared her photos and video with us of the jellyfish she saw.

The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson, who used her foot to show the size of it.The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson, who used her foot to show the size of it.
The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson, who used her foot to show the size of it.
Most Popular

She spotted this monster close to her home on Sandylands Promenade on Thursday.

The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson.The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson.
The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson.
The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson.The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson.
The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson.
Related topics:Morecambe