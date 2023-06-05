Sightings of jellyfish have increased up and down the country recently, as they swarm to coastal waters in May and June to feed on plankton.

They will often wash up on beaches as they underestimate the strength of the tides and waves, leading to people spotting them on the sand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe resident Wendy Jackson kindly shared her photos and video with us of the jellyfish she saw.

The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson, who used her foot to show the size of it.

She spotted this monster close to her home on Sandylands Promenade on Thursday.

The jellyfish spotted at Sandylands by Wendy Jackson.