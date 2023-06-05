Giant jellyfish spotted washed up on Morecambe beach
Have you spotted any jellyfish on our beaches?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST
Sightings of jellyfish have increased up and down the country recently, as they swarm to coastal waters in May and June to feed on plankton.
They will often wash up on beaches as they underestimate the strength of the tides and waves, leading to people spotting them on the sand.
Morecambe resident Wendy Jackson kindly shared her photos and video with us of the jellyfish she saw.
She spotted this monster close to her home on Sandylands Promenade on Thursday.