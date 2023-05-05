News you can trust since 1837
Giant banner unfurled from Lancaster Castle ahead of coronation of King Charles III

Workmen have been busy decorating the front of Lancaster Castle this morning, Friday, in preparation for a weekend of celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th May 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:19 BST

Commissioned by the Duchy of Lancaster, LCD Support Services and Signs Express unfurled a giant banner from the historic John O’Gaunt Gate, which bears the King’s coronation emblem.

The Duchy also has plans to light the front of the castle - and the banner - from Friday evening.

The whole display will remain in situ until Monday evening.

The flag unfurled at Lancaster Castle on Friday morning.The flag unfurled at Lancaster Castle on Friday morning.
The flag being erected at the castle. Photo by Joshua BrandwoodThe flag being erected at the castle. Photo by Joshua Brandwood
The team from LCD Support Services who helped erect the banner. Photo by Joshua BrandwoodThe team from LCD Support Services who helped erect the banner. Photo by Joshua Brandwood
The King's Coronation flag being erected at Lancaster Castle. Photo by Joshua BrandwoodThe King's Coronation flag being erected at Lancaster Castle. Photo by Joshua Brandwood
