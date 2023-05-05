Giant banner unfurled from Lancaster Castle ahead of coronation of King Charles III
Workmen have been busy decorating the front of Lancaster Castle this morning, Friday, in preparation for a weekend of celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th May 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:19 BST
Commissioned by the Duchy of Lancaster, LCD Support Services and Signs Express unfurled a giant banner from the historic John O’Gaunt Gate, which bears the King’s coronation emblem.
The Duchy also has plans to light the front of the castle - and the banner - from Friday evening.
The whole display will remain in situ until Monday evening.