Ghost hunt in Carnforth gives exclusive access after dark and opportunity to be in room on your own

Borwick Hall is home to an array of paranormal activity reported by both visitors and staff members.

This majestic manor house was constructed in the 16th century with some original parts dating back to the 14th century.

Staff members and workmen have all reported sudden drops in temperature, the feeling of being watched, and doors slamming shut on their own accord.

A spiral staircase at the hall in Carnforth which can be explored during the ghost hunt.

Unseen footsteps, late-night crying, and crashing bangs are all commonplace at Borwick Hall.

Several visitors have reported seeing the full apparition of a man walking through the hallways and vanishing, and numerous people have claimed to see a woman dressed all in white in a number of the bedrooms.

Staff members believe the female apparition is of a woman who took her own life in one of the upstairs bedrooms.

Visitors and staff have also claimed to have witnessed a man who would start up a conversation with them, dressed in old-style clothing, and then simply vanish in front of their eyes.

Borwick Hall in Carnforth is said to be the most haunted hall in Lancashire.

This vast property is eerie in the daytime, but it is during the night that it really comes to life.

The event includes:

*Exclusive access after dark to Borwick Hall

*The use of professional ghost-hunting equipment

A bedroom at the hall in Carnforth which is reputed to be haunted.

*Opportunity to use a ouija board

*Table tipping

*Snacks & light refreshments

*Lone vigil opportunities for the brave

A hallway at the hall in Carnforth which is reputed to be haunted.

The ghost hunt is on February 25, 2023, from 9pm-2am and tickets are priced at £59.99 per person.

The exterior of Borwick Hall in Carnforth.