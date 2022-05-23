Get your hair cut in Lancaster and Preston by London Fashion Week, Game of Thrones and Deadpool hairdresser Andrew Curtis

Andrew has worked on TV shows and in the film industry as a stylist, as well as on London Fashion Week and for magazines including Vogue.

And from June 22, he will work two days in Jo & Cass Lancaster and then two days in the Preston salon.

He will also spend time on training with the staff.

Andrew Curtis will be styling hair in Jo & Cass in June.

Andrew usually charges £180 for a cut and blow dry, but will be offering the service for £69.50.

Andrew picked Lancaster and Preston after looking all over the UK for an ideal location to spend some time in.

Graham Cass, co-founder of Jo & Cass, said: "He says he looked around the country and loved the Lakes and Lancaster and said that the space compared with the city was beautiful.

"He then went around all the salons in the area and asked around and came to us for his hair cut. He loved the experience and thought 'this is the salon for me!'"

From humble beginnings in north London, Andrew trained at Vidal Sassoon in London’s Davies Mews and was taught by some of the world most renowned hairdressing educators.

After graduating and working at salons such as Mahogany London under Colin Greene in his winning year as British Hairdresser of the Year, Andrew worked his way up to become art director and manager of Toni and Guys Essensuals.

He then decided to pay his wealth of knowledge and experience forward, going on to educate many of hairdressing's major players.

From the days of Pop Idol through to Game of Thrones and Deadpool, TV and film actors call on Andrew to be their trusted choice for re-styles and image changes.

He has his own roster of musicians, models, sports personalities, and high profile clients who fly in from around the globe for him to cut their tresses.

Having worked on a wide range of editorials and publications from Artefact magazine to Vogue, Andrew's reputation precedes him.