Get free NHS health check in Morecambe while you shop

Lancashire’s Choose Health will be visiting the Arndale on Tuesday (August 16) to hold a session of free drop-in NHS Health Checks.

The Health Checks are free to anybody aged 40 to 74, although people with certain pre-existing health conditions may not be eligible.

Anna Bailey, Head of Health Improvement at Choose Health, said: “We are based in Preston and are passionate about improving the health and wellbeing of the people in our Lancashire communities. This is the first time we have visited the Arndale Morecambe Bay and we are looking forward to meeting the shoppers there.”

Craig Allen, Arndale centre manager, added: “We very much see our role as being at the centre of the community we serve and we are looking forward to working with Choose Health on this, and hopefully future occasions, to help the people of Morecambe live healthier lives”

The sessions will take place in the mall from 9am to 4pm.