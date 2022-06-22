Get back to nature at new Lancaster retreat with unique dining experience

The Rewilding at Cockerham is the brainchild of Michelle Parry and offers retreats, feasts and experiences which aim to restore the balance in people’s lives and rekindle skills that many might have forgotten as modern technology takes over.

“Coming together to gather and connect with others in real life is critical to our overall wellbeing in order to thrive and survive, and this is at the very core of what we do at The Rewilding,” said Michelle.

Brought up on a dairy farm, Michelle lived in cities all over the world after university but when she hit her 30s, she decided on a change of lifestyle.

Michelle Parry, founder of The Rewilding at Cockerham. Picture: Mindy Coe Photography.

She remembered her upbringing and life before mobile phones and computers where she had the freedom to explore and enjoy outdoor life.

“Bridging the gap between the countryside and city life is something I’ve become increasingly passionate about,” said Michelle who launched her venture just two months before the pandemic began in 2020.

The Rewilding’s experiences include learning how to identify plants and trees, sourcing and preparing food, and fire skills. It also offers workshops on foraging, wellbeing and heritage crafts.

Four-day retreats take place seasonally with the summer event happening from July 15-18.

The Rewilding retreat.

Accommodation is provided at the award winning Patty’s Barn, run by Michelle and her family.

“The Rewild Yourself Retreats are designed around reminding ourselves of the simplicity and pureness of joy we get from real life human and nature connection,” said Michelle.

Monthly Untamed Suppers give foodies a seasonal slow dining feast prepared over fire in a candlelit rustic barn. Courses use seasonal, local and foraged ingredients with diners tasting and sharing dishes. The next takes place on July 9.

“We believe in incorporating and sharing all aspects into our food from game preparation, foraging, bush craft and cooking with the elements using traditional methods using high welfare, natural and local British produce,” Michelle explained.

Diners enjoy an Untamed Supper.

The Rewilding also has space to hire out for events, parties and retreats for wellness activities, crafts or parties.