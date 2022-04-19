George Michael tribute star heads to Lancaster

Wayne Dilks appeared as George Michael in the 2002 series of Stars In Their Eyes, and was invited to join the show’s live tour two years later.

Now he’s on the road again with his band to pay tribute to the late George Michael in this stunning show.

The former frontman/producer of Faith (2017- 2018) and Freedom!19 returns with his new production – The George Michael Legacy.

Wayne Dilks comes to the Lancaster Grand.

Wayne has been a George Michael tribute artiste for more than 20 years, dedicating his professional career to pay homage to the late pop phenomenon.

He delivers his heartfelt tribute to the global superstar in a sensitive and spectacular way, receiving five star reviews nationwide.

Join Wayne and his incredible band for a celebration of George's fantastic 35 year career with songs from his Wham days up to his final album, Symphonica.

“To produce a show that pays tribute to such a true musical legend and possibly the finest solo star Britain has ever produced takes huge dedication and commitment,” Wayne said.

Wayne has appeared on countless radio stations for interviews in the UK and abroad and appeared on ITV’s Loose Women in 2011 as a birthday surprise for presenter Kate Thornton.

Wayne said: “If you are a fan please join us on a journey and celebrate the incredible legacy George left us all.”

The George Michael Legacy comes to the Grand Theatre in Lancaster on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 pm.