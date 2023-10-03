News you can trust since 1837
Generous Morecambe residents support foodbank with Harvest donations

The village community in Torrisholme have been giving generously in response to an appeal for a Harvest-time collection for Morecambe Bay Foodbank.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Torrisholme scouts with some of the Harvest collection.Torrisholme scouts with some of the Harvest collection.
The Parish Church of the Ascension in Torrisholme partnered with groups including Torrisholme Community Primary School, 16th Morecambe Scouts and Sparrows Pre-School, while residents donated food and toiletries.

The donations weighed in at just over a ton - 1,032 kilos.

Torrisholme vicar Father Damian Porter said: "Torrisholme showed itself to be a generous and caring community that comes together to provide for the needs of others."

