Generous Morecambe residents support foodbank with Harvest donations
The village community in Torrisholme have been giving generously in response to an appeal for a Harvest-time collection for Morecambe Bay Foodbank.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
The Parish Church of the Ascension in Torrisholme partnered with groups including Torrisholme Community Primary School, 16th Morecambe Scouts and Sparrows Pre-School, while residents donated food and toiletries.
The donations weighed in at just over a ton - 1,032 kilos.
Torrisholme vicar Father Damian Porter said: "Torrisholme showed itself to be a generous and caring community that comes together to provide for the needs of others."