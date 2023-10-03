The Parish Church of the Ascension in Torrisholme partnered with groups including Torrisholme Community Primary School, 16th Morecambe Scouts and Sparrows Pre-School, while residents donated food and toiletries.

The donations weighed in at just over a ton - 1,032 kilos.

Torrisholme vicar Father Damian Porter said: "Torrisholme showed itself to be a generous and caring community that comes together to provide for the needs of others."