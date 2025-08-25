Gaza protest held over Bank Holiday weekend in Morecambe

The protest on Morecambe prom. Photo: Johnny Bean

At the peak of the holiday season, supporters of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign remind visitors of the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Lancaster resident Keith Johnston, 64, said: “As a grandparent I am particularly horrified by the deaths of tens of thousands of children in Gaza. We enjoy summer holidays on the Lancashire coast but the conflict there only intensifies.” Keith joined a Morecambe protest to draw attention to the supply of F-35 aircraft to Israel.

BAE Systems manufactures parts of the planes at its Samlesbury plant in Lancashire. The F-35s are being used in operations in Gaza.

Some UK arms export licenses for Israel have been stopped, but not for contributions to the US-led F-35 fighter programme.

"I feel a responsibility to protest,” Keith added. “In Lancashire we are complicit in the supply of arms used to kill and maim thousands in Gaza. It's really important that local people know this and protest.”