Garstang Walking Football Clubs honoured before start of new season
Last season the teams won their respective leagues, as Reds claimed the Premiership in a tense final head-to-head game against fierce rivals Winstanley.
And Whites romped to the championship title, undefeated and winning promotion to set up a league derby clash against Garstang Reds.
Marcus Brown, the league’s organiser, presented both teams and players with the trophies before kick-off.
He said: “In just three seasons Garstang has become a club that is the envy of many others playing in our league, not just from a playing aspect but also in how the club is run so well.
“The teams representing the club play the game in the right sprit and that is also something to be proud of.”
After Marcus had handed out the trophies to the squads, he then took on the role of referee for this ‘unique’ game.
In a hard fought and entertaining encounter, the game finished 0-0, with the Whites’ Ant Brown the busier of the two keepers making hree fine saves, as both sides were kept to mostly long range shots by well marshalled defences.
Whites’ Andy Jardine could have nicked the game in the final minute but saw his shot fly just past the post.