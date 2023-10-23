A Garstang vicar ran a marathon in between his morning and afternoon services – and raised nearly £8,000 towards a new heating system for his church.

The Rev Michael Hutchinson is cheered on by supporters. Picture: Michael Coleran

St Thomas’ in Garstang has been a focal point of the community since 1770. But its antiquated heating system means the pews are just too cold for some worshippers in winter, so many are forced to stay at home.

It is also expensive to run and cannot keep up with the demands of the growing congregation.

The Rev Michael Hutchinson has therefore launched a £30,000 fundraising campaign so it can be improved, and members of the congregation no longer have to shiver their way through his services.

The Rev Michael Hutchinson has run a marathon to raise money for a new church heating system. Picture: Michael Coleran

After conducting his 10.30am traditional service as normal on Sunday, Rev Hutchinson set off on a 26-mile run around parts of the Garstang deanery, taking in around 10 churches along the way.

His plan was to complete the circuit in three hours and 30 minutes and was not far off – he notched up an impressive time of three hours and 34 minutes.

He said: “It was the first time I have run a marathon, and it may be my only one.

"It was really hard going, particularly towards the end. But I had people cheering me on, and a few either ran or cycled with me for a bit.”

A jubilant Rev Michael Hutchinson at the end of his run. Picture: Michael Coleran

Rev Hutchinson, 36, had hoped to raise £3,000 but his amazing feat has actually raised closer to £8,000, once cash donations and gift aid have been factored in.

He said the first 35km went well, and he managed to keep up with the pace he had set himself, but the run got a bit trickier once he started to encounter some hills.

He explained: “Once I got to Cockerham there are a few hills, and my legs went. The last 6km were torture but I got back in time and did the 4.30pm contemporary service, although I totally crashed after that!”

Not surprisingly, the exhausted Rev Hutchinson conducted the afternoon service from a tall chair, but received plenty of messages of support and congratulations from his grateful congregation.

Rev Michael Hutchinson receives some moral support. Picture: Michael Coleran

One baked him a cake and another even brought along a bottle of champagne to celebrate his fantastic effort.

Rev Hutchinson said: “What I liked most about the experience was not so much the fact we raised money, but the sense of community, the fact people came together and supported me.

“It was lovely to see people get together for the church. Someone brought a cake, someone else brought a bottle of champagne and a lot of children came to cheer me on.

"It was lovely to see them – it was quite inspirational, seeing people together.”

A fundraising choral concert and a ceilidh are due to take place next month, and a quiz is planned for January. People have also organised their own fundraising events for the church heating appeal, which is welcoming donations via a Justgiving page.