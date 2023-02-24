Lancashire law firm Vincents Solicitors, together with Poulton’s Becketts Financial Services and the Garstang branch of the Yorkshire Building Society, are joining forces to share a tasty cheeseboard and some useful advice about future planning with their guests.

The event is being held on Tuesday March 14 from 10am to 12.30pm. Places are free but people are being asked to register their interest so numbers can be accommodated.

The partners have invited current and past clients from across the Fylde coast and rural Lancashire to attend. but they are also hoping to welcome some new faces and have opened the event to the public.

Lisa Lodge, head of Vincents Solicitors Private Client department and head of the Garstang branch.

Guests will enjoy a tour of the cheesemaking facility and a session in the tasting room, trying out some of the delicious produce made on site.

They will then hear from Vincents’ Lisa Lodge and Becketts’ Mark Brown, and will also have the chance to sit down with Ruth Fryer, adviser at the Garstang branch of the Yorkshire Building Society which is based at Vincents’ office in Rope Walk.

As head of Vincents Solicitors’ private client department, Lisa advocates for improved access to legal services and spends much of her time meeting with community groups and hosting information sessions.

She hopes visitors will leave with a greater knowledge about wills, lasting power of attorney, estate planning and financial management.

Lisa said: “Legal matters can seem intimidating but they don’t have to be. The right adviser will guide you through the procedural side and help bring clarity your decisions. It’s our aim to make these things clearer; like explaining why it’s crucial to have an up to date will or how a lasting power of attorney offers protection should an accident or illness leave someone with diminished capacity.

“Having hosted regular events like this prior to the pandemic, we know guests enjoy the relaxed and informal setting and appreciate our plain English approach. I’m so glad we can come back to Dewlay after an enforced break of three years, and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming old friends and new on March 14.”

Mark Brown from Becketts Financial Services added: “Whether looking at it from the legal or financial side, we all have to make plans for the future to ensure our family’s financial security and our own peace of mind. There can be lots to think about and is so worthwhile having a specialist by your side to set out the options and explain how it all works in practice. Thank you to Vincents for giving us this opportunity to take part in this even and I can’t wait for my tour and cheese tasting at Dewlays.”

Guests will leave with a goody bag containing vouchers for discounted services. Vincents is providing 10% off any will (which start from £199) and a free Legal Health Check worth £100, while Becketts is offering a free initial consultation worth £150.