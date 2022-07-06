After a break of two years due to the pandemic the Festival, which had a theme of fairy tales and book characters, attracted thousands of visitors to the Wyre market town.

They saw not only more than 100 scarecrows made by local groups, organisations and individuals, but enjoyed entertainment from DJ Darrel Edwards, Boddington Bells, Wyred 4 Sound, Blackpool Brass Band, Lancaster Batala Drumming Band and Garstang Ukulele Band.

The Festival also helped raise funds for charity.

1. Garstang Scarecrow Festival 2022 These VIP Festival visitors enjoyed taking tea outside the Arts Centre - although the Queen had brought a marmalade sandwich "for later".

2. Garstang Scarecrow Festival 2022 Morris dancers provided a colourful and entertaining spectacle for visitors to the Festival

3. Garstang Scarecrow Festival 2022 Aunt Sally and Worzel Gummage were a popular duo at the Festival.

4. Garstang Scarecrow Festival 2022 Team work helps to make the Garstang Scarecrow Festival a success