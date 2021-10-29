Future-proof your career says Lancaster care boss

Mandy (left) and Sue (right), caregivers at Home Instead Lancaster

Sam Hayhurst currently has 30 vacancies at his care company which has clients across Lancaster and surrounding areas.

Sam says that jobs in his sector are future-proof, referring to the resilience of care work against a backdrop of sectors such as hospitality and travel that have been so badly impacted by the pandemic. And now that the government’s furlough scheme has ended, people have sadly lost their jobs.

With an ageing population, home care, on the other hand, has seen a huge increase in demand, so much so that there is a national shortage of caregivers.

The UK has an ageing population with over 14.28 million baby boomers who are coming into older age over the next few years. The millennial generation follows a close second at 14.22 million people. At the same time, we are living longer.

Sam said: “I’m so proud of our amazing team of caregivers. They have made living at home possible for so many local elderly people. Whether you have previous care experience or not, you can come onboard and change an older person’s life for the better. It all begins with you getting in touch!”

Two caregivers at Home Instead Lancaster are joining in with the call for new caregivers to join the team.

Sue Jones has been a caregiver since January. She said: “I worked as a senior teaching assistant for many years, but eventually decided that it was time for a career change. I still wanted to work in a role where I could apply my people skills, so I knew that Home Instead was the next step for my career. I have helped an elderly gentleman regain his independence by giving him the support he needs, and it’s simply heart-warming seeing his quality of life improve.”

Mandy is another caregiver for Home Instead Lancaster. She said: “What attracted me to Home Instead was its values, particularly the fact that care visits are a minimum of an hour. I have helped my client in Halton get active in his local community again. We have had so much fun together going on days out to local cafes and garden centres, but most importantly, he has made his later years a positive time.

It is estimated that the adults social care sector in England has approximately 112,000 unfilled vacancies at any one time.

Home Instead is a national company with 10,000 caregiver vacancies to fill in the coming two years.