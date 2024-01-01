Ideas for the future of the former Frontierland theme park site in Morecambe should become clearer in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The site was home to different theme park and fun fair attractions over many decades, including the former Polo Tower, but has been vacant for 20 years since Frontierland ended.

At different points in its long history and under different business ownership, the site has competed with other attractions in Blackpool and Southport. Seaside, fun fair, theme park and leisure trends, competition, dominance and subservience have all shaped the Morecambe site’s fortunes over decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city council bought the Frontierland site in 2021 and is keen to create something new there which will meet modern leisure tastes and benefit Morecambe’s economy, residents and visitors, probably working with private developers.

A view of Frontierland.

Proposals from developers and ideas from the public have been sought, and Lancaster City Council hopes to spell out the next steps and appoint a development partner in the coming months.

Residents and visitors’ views are wanted about the site’s future. Leisure activities are seen as a key element, but exactly what that might be is yet to be decided.

A mixed development may include new housing, apartments or a hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site has seen changing fortunes over time. It was under private business ownership for many years and has fun fair roots going back to the early 1900s. But since Frontierland closed more than 20 years ago, it has been derelict.

The city council’s purchase came after a number of failed redevelopment attempts by private businesses. The 7.5 acre plot is now the largest development opportunity in central Morecambe for many years.

In 2023, the council asked for expressions of interest from businesses with a focus on leisure-led ideas. Eight proposals were received, which the council said illustrates there is commercial interest from private firms in working with the council and others to regenerate the site.

A project board including top councillors has been formed to oversee the overall ambitions for the site, aiming to align the developers’ expressions of interest with council and public ambitions.