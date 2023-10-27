Heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury is gearing up to fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday (October 28), but how has he fueled himself in the build up?

Tyson’s nurtriotinist, George Lockhart, has revealed what the Morecambe based father of seven has ate in the week leading up to his fight in Saudi Arabia.

Take a look at Tyson’s meal plan below, and note there’s a few surprises on there!

Tyson Fury's meals from Monday to Friday this week:

Tyson Fury's nutritionist has shared the boxer's meal plan in the week leading up to his fight with Francis Ngannou. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Monday:

10am: 5 eggs, spinach, turkey bacon omelette. Two large potatoes for roasted potatoes and 1/2 avocado

1pm: 2 bananas, 1 cup of Greek yogurt smoothie

3pm: : Lemon pepper salmon, 8oz roasted sweet potatoes, 1 tablespoon hummus and 1/2 avocado

6pm: 8oz BBQ chicken breast, 1 cup of rice with broccoli and tomatoes cooked in chicken broth.

9pm: 1 cup Greek yogurt, 1 cup blackberries, 1 cup of blueberries, 1 cup of strawberries and 1/4 cup of granola.

12am: 2 smoothies, 2 bananas, 1 cup of Greek yogurt.

Tuesday:

10am: Rosemary roasted potatoes, 2turkey sausages, 2 scrambled eggs with cheese and 1 cup pineapple

1pm: Protein shake, 1 banana, 1tbsp honey, 1tbsp peanut butter and 1 cup Greek yogurt

3pm: 8oz Chicken curry with peas carrots and 2 cups of basmati rice.

6pm: Lamb kebabs with tzatziki sauce and hummus and basmati rice and sliced Cucumber on the side.

9pm: 1 cup of raspberries, 1 cup blueberries, 1 cup of strawberries and 1 cup of Greek yogurt

12pm: Shake, 1 banana 1tbsp peanut butter, 1 cup Greek yogurt and dark chocolate on the side.

Wednesday:

10am: 3 eggs scrambled with cheese, roasted rosemary potatoes large portion, shake, Greek yogurt, 2 cups of blueberries and 2 chicken sausages

1pm: Sliced apples, sliced oranges, 1 cup mixed nuts, 1 cup Greek yogurt and mixed with 1tbsp honey

3pm: 2 chicken thighs, 1 cup garbanzo beans cooked with spinach in chicken broth with chicken gravy

6pm: 1 chicken breast, 1 large baked potato, sliced melon and pineapple, side of asparagus with lemon salt and pepper

9pm 1 cup Greek yogurt,1 cup Sliced banana,1 cup of sliced strawberries and 1 cup dark chocolate

12am: 1 banana,1 tbsp peanut butter, 1tbsp honey and 1 cup Greek yogurt

Thursday:

10am: 3 eggs scrambled with cheese, 2 chicken sausages, roasted rosemary potatoes, 1 cup of pineapple1pm: Shake, 1/2banana 1 tbsp honey 1tbsp peanut butter 1 cup Greek yogurt

3pm: BBQ chicken breast, 1 cup of peas and carrots,1 large baked potato

6pm: 8oz lemon pepper salmon, 1 cup basmati rice with tomatoes, spinach, and basil cooked in chicken broth and 1/2 avocado, lemon pepper olive oil sauce 1tbsp

9pm: 1 cup of blueberries 1 cup of raspberries, 1 cup of blackberries, dark chocolate and 1 cup of Greek yogurt.

12pm: Shake,1 banana and 1 cup strawberries

Friday:

10am: 3 eggs scrambled with cheese and spinach, 3 turkey sausage, rosemary roasted potatoes and 2 cups of mixed fruit.

2pm : 8oz blackened salmon, 2 cups of rice cooked with spinach chickpeas, tomatoes, in chicken broth with hummus and avocado

6pm: 2 chicken thighs, roasted potatoes, 2 cups mixed berries and nuts

9pm: 1 cup of black berries, 1 cup of raspberries, 1 cup of blueberries, 1 cup of Greek yogurt and 1/2 cup of granola