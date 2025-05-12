Further roadworks to take place along A6 in Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th May 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 15:21 BST
More roadworks are to take place along the length of the A6 between Lancaster and Galgate.placeholder image
More roadworks are to take place along the length of the A6 between Lancaster and Galgate.
Further work is due to take place on upgrading the road surface of a busy stretch of the A6 in Lancaster.

Stop/Go boards will be put in place along the A6 from its junction with the Pointer roundabout to junction 33 of the M6 while work is undertaken on repairing parts of the carriageway surface.

Most Popular

The work is due to be carried out by Lancashire County Council between May 23 and June 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It follows an earlier stage of the work being undertaken in January.

Meanwhile, further progress on drainage works previously carried out by the county council is also continuing.

Stop/Go boards are in place on the stretch of the A6 between Williamson Court and 144 Greaves Road until May 16.

Related topics:LancasterLancashire County Council
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice