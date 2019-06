A well known member of the traveller community in Morecambe and Lancaster has died.

Thomas Delaney, of Morecambe Road, died on June 7, aged 46.

There was a reception into St Mary’s Church in Matthias Street, Morecambe on Thursday June 20 at 7.30pm.

There is a requiem mass at the church today, June 21, at 1.30pm followed by interment at Torrisholme Cemetery.